Men in mystery van scare boys on Conception Bay South cul-de-sac

The safety of a cul-de-sac in Conception Bay South was shaken Monday when an eight-year-old boy said men in a blue van tried to entice him into the vehicle.

"My son was on the [school] bus when he noticed the blue van behind the bus," said Imran Azizan, the boy's father.

"He noticed that the blue van turned into the cul-de-sac following him. So he ran to the front of the house," said Azizan. "And the van came right up in front of our driveway."

Frightening minutes

Azizan told CBC News his son could see two, possibly three men inside the van.

"Someone in the back seat was knocking on the tinted window motioning my son to come here."

Azizan says the man did it twice.

"My son was crying and ran to the house, as my eldest son, 11, came out to look at the person, and give him a staredown."

According to the boys, the van then turned around and headed back out of the cul-de-sac, Starrigan Place.

He said his sons went into the house, locked the doors and called 911.

Azizan, 44, said a neighbour saw the van, a Dodge Caravan, at the end of the driveway and took a photograph with his iPhone.

He had a graphic artist work with the photo to try to make the licence plate more identifiable.

Azizan said a graphic artist has been able to bring out a letter and four numbers on the van's licence plate. (Image is taken from Irman Azizan's Facebook page.)

"I'm taking it to the police," he said.

Azizan said he has no reason to believe that anyone was specifically targeting his family.

Police patrolled the area, found nothing

As for a description, Azizan said the best the boys can say is that the men appeared to be middle-aged.

Imran Azizam says his boys are still afraid to go out and play because of what happened Monday, and other parents on the street are worried too. (Submitted photo )

He said his boys are frightened.

"They are still distraught. They won't go outside, right now," he said Wednesday.

"They used to play hockey after school out in the cul-de-sac. But right now, they are too afraid to go outside, as are most of the children on the cul de sac, right now."

He said other parents are also worried because of what happened.

"When I was at the bus stop to pick up my son yesterday, it seemed like all the families were at the bus stop waiting for their children ... Usually, there's only one or two."

He said a police officer came to their house Tuesday night to say they were doing a patrol.

The RNC said they checked the area and couldn't locate the van, and that the investigation is continuing.