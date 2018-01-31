It's already on the internet, and now an upstart radio station is looking to expand its reach with the use of a mainstream radio transmitter in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Valley Radio started its online broadcast in August, and now boasts more than 30 hours of unique music and talk programming each week.

The next step is to apply for a licence from the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission, and secure space for an over-the-air transmitter, to bring its programs to the FM dial.

"It's really starting to build," said Tom Pinsent, a former town councillor and the manager of Valley Radio.

"We're rolling the snowball, and the snowball is getting bigger. And so that's what we're going to continue to do."

Local matters

Pinsent said the idea for a community station was conceived in February 2016, in an effort to ensure local voices stayed on the air.

"It's something that can promote the community, and talk about the people. Because that's really the heart of any community, is the people," he said.

"Every person in this town has a story. And we felt that the identity and stories of the people and events, and things that make a town tick, just weren't being met."

Tom Pinsent says that he wants to bring Valley Radio from the internet to the AM or FM dial, because a lot of people are still reluctant to use their smartphones to listen. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

He said the loss of a Steele Communications station in Grand Falls-Windsor in September 2016 was a big hit.

Pinsent, who calls himself a walker instead of a talker, said he decided to take matters into his own hands.

"We can't depend on somebody else coming in from outside, to come in and do this," he said.

"I don't fault Steele for their business decision; it was a business decision, you have to respect it. But what are you going to do about it?"

Community voices

One of the things that makes Valley Radio unique is the untrained, natural voices, according to Jerry Hanlon.

Hanlon hosts music shows under the name Whiskey Rhodes.

"We don't want to be cookie-cutter," he said. "We're not professionals. And I think people like that, because there's a little bit of down-home natural in it."

Jerry Hanlon, who calls himself a 'semi-retired' teacher, hosts his radio shows under the name Whiskey Rhodes and gets feedback from listeners in Vancouver, Tennessee and the United Kingdom. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The majority of the programs broadcast online are music-focused. Pinsent said the group has incorporated, and has received a licence from the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada.

The song database is growing, and Valley Radio tries to find a little something for everyone — with an emphasis on Newfoundland tunes that are outside the traditional folk genre.

"You don't know what you're going to get. If you don't like this song, the next song you're probably going to love. So hang in there, it's only three minutes, you're going to get something that you love really quick," Hanlon said.

Labour of love

Pinsent said the team of 13 volunteers has put a lot of work, and sometimes money, into the station.

Equipment was donated from the community, and sometimes paid for by volunteers.

"It's a thousand and one things — a million things, really — to get done before you get to here," Pinsent said. "So I think we've come a long, long way."

Valley Radio is broadcasting online, and is live about 36 hours each week. The shows are recorded and later rebroadcast. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Pinsent said he enjoys seeing the glimmer in his hosts' eyes when they first broadcast online.

His vision for Valley Radio is even bigger.

"This place is going to look like a full functioning radio station. With people being employed, we're going to have roving reporters around the town, covering events."

"We're going to have people online, normal everyday people, online doing shows. Being paid and being well-recognized and well-respected in the community."