Potter Erin Callahan has a Valentine's Day message that could only sound romantic to a Newfoundlander or Labradorian:

"Eat the face off ya!"

It's a local expression, that roughly translates to "You have a cute face that I would like to kiss" — one of many local sayings that Callahan has incorporated into her art.

From her studio at the Quidi Vidi Village Plantation, Callahan creates mugs, bowls, shot glasses and more that feature colourful words and sayings, such as "Knows now", "Baymen" and "Big Sook".

In this special Valentine's Day video, Callahan shows us how she hand-crafts her pottery and stamps her messages, romantic and otherwise.

