Old Man Winter is showing some love just in time for Valentine's Day — in the form of a fierce winter storm forecasted to start early Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon warns about the "dynamic duo" of heavy snowfall and high winds that will wreck weather havoc.

"Slowly but surely ramping up and then full on blizzard conditions possible from mid-Tuesday morning right through to Tuesday afternoon," he said.

Expect between 15-25 centimetres on the Avalon, with the possibility of 35 in localized areas, according to Justin Boudreau, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office.

Additional snowfall amounts on Tuesday night and into Wednesday will be less, but Boudreau said it "still could equal up to a fair bit by the end."

'Quite a bit of oomph'

Boudreau said Nova Scotia is getting the brunt of the system Monday, with a possible 70-80 centimetres of snow forecasted for Monday, and Newfoundland will get the remnants of it Tuesday.

"It's losing a bit of a steam as its's going by, but it's still got quite a bit of oomph left."

As the storm looms, Boudreau has a warning for people who are typically last-minute shoppers.

"Get your Valentine's Day plans done early."