A daycare provider in downtown St. John's is being investigated after an employee locked up and left for the day, leaving a four-year-old child alone in the building.

On the afternoon of Dec.19, a parent arrived at Happy Times Preschool at the corner of Queen's Road and Long's Hill to pick up his daughter.

When he arrived, the doors to the building were locked and all the lights were off.

The little girl, alone inside, triggered the building's alarm when she opened the door for her father.

Happy Times Preschool is in downtown St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"[It's] beyond my comprehension," said the owner of the daycare, Gail Sullivan, when asked how such a thing could happen.

The employee, a 27-year old woman with Level 2 early childhood education certification who had been working at the daycare for about four months, was fired immediately, said Sullivan.

Little girl was sick

The little girl had been feeling sick, so staff put her in a quiet area to rest while she waited to be picked up, said Sullivan.

Sullivan said she told the staff member in charge of closing that the girl was there.

Sullivan said that when she left, the child was sitting in this part of the daycare, waiting to be picked up. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

When the child triggered the alarm at 5:26 p.m. to open the door for her father, Sullivan was called to the centre. Police were there when she arrived.

Sullivan said she also called Child Protection Services.

It's normal protocol for employees to check the daycare's logbook to see that all children who were signed in were also signed out, said Sullivan, but not necessarily to do a sweep of the building before they leave.

The child was home recovering from stomach flu, but returned to Happy Times on Thursday, said Sullivan.

Innocent mistake

Lisa Cooke, a Happy Times parent, said she won't be pulling her son out of the centre.

Lisa Cook's son, who's nearly three years old, attends Happy Times Preschool. She called what happened 'an accident.' (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"Gail taught me as a little baby and I want to keep the tradition going," she said.

"I think it's an innocent accident. It would be troublesome if it was [my child], but it could happen to anybody."

15 violations on record

Happy Times Preschool is a government regulated day-care centre, and its previous violations are listed on a government website.

The record shows that between May 10, 2016 and July 12, 2017, Happy Times violated government regulations 15 times.

Many of the those violations involved exceeding capacity, and failing to keep accurate registers.

Tuesday's incident is being investigated by the RNC and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Any penalties will be determined once those investigations are complete.