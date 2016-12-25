In the third and final installment of his "Letters Home from Los Angeles," Uncle Val announces the birth of his granddaughter, Beatrice Saltina Frederika Louise.

Val is convinced that she is the world's most beautiful baby, and he's busy in Los Angeles singing Newfoundland songs like The Light and Power Boys and cooking Jiggs Dinner so the baby can smell "her roots."

"Letters From Uncle Val" is written and performed by Andy Jones.

Watch more from Uncle Val and other Newfoundland and Labrador comedy videos on our CBC NL YouTube channel.