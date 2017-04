Police are looking for two suspects responsible for an armed robbery in St. John's early Friday morning.

The Ultramar gas station on Blackmarsh Road called police about an armed robbery at around 3:30 a.m.

Two armed men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have not specified what kind of weapon was used, but said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or Crime Stoppers.