Police in St. John's are looking for tips that may help them find a man responsible for robbing a gas station in St. John's in October.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released surveillance footage of an unmasked man in plain clothes walking into the Ultramar on Blackmarsh Road on Oct. 10 at around 11:50 p.m.
They said he entered the business armed with a "sharp object" and demanded cash, before fleeing the area and then getting in what police believe was a getaway vehicle parked nearby.
He is seen in the video wearing a black baseball hat with red lettering, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.
