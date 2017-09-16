More than 100 people gathered at Lance Cove Beach on Bell Island on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the few Second World War attacks to reach our shores.

In 1942, German U-boats raided Bell Island twice and sank four ore carriers, killing 69 men.

It's a loss that's never been forgotten on the island.

"I can see it as plain as day," says Kay Ford, who was 8 at the time of the attack.

"Myself and my grandmother went down on the cliff side, and there was a boat out there. It was down to the east of us. We were there and then we heard a noise and then we heard a big noise, an explosion."

Bell Island's last remaining Second World War veteran Jacob Parsons is surrounded by members of his family outside of the war memorial on Lance Cove Beach in Bell Island. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The memory also still lingers for Ron Hammond, who was weeding turnips with his father in his backyard at the time of the first attack.

"This is a very special day for me because it takes me back 75 years when the ships were sunk," he said.

"I was standing up in my father's house just up over the hill and I heard the kaboom. I looked and here was the ship — nothing but a ball of iron ore up in the air."

Legion organized ceremony

For Hammond, then 10 years old, the attack was a first-hand lesson at a young age of the banality of war.

"I said, 'Dad, what happened?' And he said, 'That's what happens when people argue one against one. 'They argue, they fight, and then they kill each other. That's what causes all the wars.'"

Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan addresses the crowd and a ceremony Saturday remembering the Bell Island U-boat attacks of 1942. (Andrew Sampson)

Both Ford and Hammond said they were too young to properly recall the mood of the town following the attacks, but that they've never forgotten the effect of seeing the aftermath.

A memorial now stands off the beach near the spot where the attacks occurred, and a wreath-laying ceremony took place Saturday afternoon to remember those who were killed.

The event was organized by the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and included appearances by Newfoundland and Labrador Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan, and Seamus O'Regan, newly named Veterans Affairs minister and MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl.