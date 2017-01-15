A spokesperson with the Canadian Red Cross says two men required treatment at hospital for smoke inhalation, and one man, in his 30s, remained in hospital Sunday afternoon following a fire at a home in Flatrock on Saturday night.

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Red Cross's Atlantic region, said a man and his two adult nephews were displaced by the fire, which extensively damaged a house on Windgap Road.

"​Two men required treatment for smoke inhalation and one of the nephews, in his 30s, remains in hospital," Bedell said in a press release Sunday afternoon.

"His uncle and brother are now staying with relatives and have received emergency aid from the Canadian Red Cross, including food purchases," he said, adding more help has been offered if needed.

Crews from the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department and Eastern Health paramedics responded to the fire at 9:05 p.m.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said that upon their arrival, there was nobody inside the house, but there was substantial damage to the home.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.