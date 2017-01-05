For the second day in a row, police were called to an office of the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development in St. John's Wednesday afternoon.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers arrived at the building on Cordage Place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and arrested a 25-year-old female resident of St. John's.

The woman is charged with causing a disturbance and damaging property. She was released, due to appear in court at a later date.

Police said the incident is not believed to be connected to a similar case Tuesday morning involving a 19-year-old man.

The man was charged with damaging property, causing a disturbance and breach of court order. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

The department was previously known as Child, Youth and Family Services.