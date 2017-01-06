Two people died in an overnight fire in Stephenville.

Stephenville Fire Department Chief Wayne Reilly confirmed Friday morning there were two fatalities in the fire at a duplex on St. George's Avenue.

He said there was extensive damage to the house, but he isn't releasing more details at this time.

Bay St. George RCMP Corp. John Butler said the fire was reported at 3:24 a.m. He said details about the victims will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Fire investigators from the RCMP and the Fire Commissioner's office will be on the scene today. The Officers of the Chief Medical Examiner will be involved as well.

The RCMP said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.