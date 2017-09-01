It's youth against experience for two of the people vying for a seat on Corner Brook city council.

Kyle Brookings is one of the youngest candidates in the province while Priscilla Boutcher is the oldest and the two have very different campaigns.

Brookings, 25, has lived in Corner Brook for several years and said he wants to revitalize the city.

"I'm bringing new ideas, things people haven't seen before. People say that they do want that young voice on council," Brookings said.

Boutcher is in her 80s and served on council for 24 years, including one term as mayor, before losing her seat in 2013.

"You really need experience. I think that it helps because I know I've been there — when you are young you come in and you want to change all this, and do the roads and change all this but it doesn't happen that way," Boutcher said.

Campaign styles

Both are campaigning in very different ways. Brookings is using the web as his platform.

"I'm very active on social media, on Facebook, on Twitter, on my website. I have my personal phone number out there," he said.

Boutcher has a more traditional approach.

"I'm not on social media. Sure I'll have some signs but I don't think signs or social media get you elected. You got to meet them face to face and know them," she said.

Corner Brook has six councillors who hold a four-year term. Residents will cast their vote for city council on Sept. 26.