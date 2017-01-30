Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested and charged a man and a teenager with arson on Monday, in connection with a cabin fire in the area.

At midnight Monday, police received a report of two men attempting to steal a snowmobile, after a cabin located 12 kilometres northeast of Goose Bay, near Woody Island, was broken into and set ablaze, police said.

RCMP said they received assistance from locals, and two men were taken into custody at the scene.

One man, 23, was charged with arson to damage property, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, obstructing a police officer and breach of a court order.

He appeared in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday afternoon.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old, was released on charges of arson to damage property and theft of a motor vehicle and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The cabin was completely destroyed and the incident remains under investigation.