A man and a woman have been charged after police say an 89-year-old man was assaulted in his home in St. Teresa, on the west coast of Newfoundland.

Corner Brook RCMP said an armed man entered the senior's home on Nov. 28 and assaulted him.

The suspect then fled in a car after taking "an undisclosed amount of money" from the residence, according to a media release issued by police.

The 89-year-old was not injured.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, robbery and breach of probation. A 27-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and robbery.

Both are in custody and due back in court in Stephenville next week.