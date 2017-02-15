Police have charged two brothers after an incident at a home in Torbay Tuesday evening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary initially responded to the residence for a medical complaint around 6:30 p.m.

But when they arrived, officers determined a man who was under a court order not to have contact with specified woman, was, in fact, in her company.

The man, a 31-year-old Torbay resident, was arrested and charged with breaching a court order.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. John's Wednesday.

That man's brother, a 39-year-old man, also showed up at the home and uttered threats to cause death or grievous bodily harm to the woman, according to police.

He was charged and released and will appear in court at a later date.