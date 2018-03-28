Twillingate sealer wants answers on licence cancellation

A sealer from Twillingate has spent eight years trying to find out why his licence was revoked — and he is willing to go to court to get answers.

"I've been a sealer ever since I was 12 years of age. That's when I got my first licence," said Gary Greenham, who has harvested the animals both out of his own speedboat and on longliners with a captain.

Greenham kept it up for more than 40 years, even returning to Newfoundland to seal one year after he had moved to Fort McMurray, Alta.

I'll probably take my own boat and go and seal away as I always did, and face the consequences. - Gary Greenham

But when he went to renew his licence in 2010, he was told by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) that it no longer existed.

Greenham said he always kept up with his licence renewals and wasn't notified of its cancellation — or given an explanation.

Several years' worth of attempts to reinstate his licence, including an appeal submitted to DFO last year, haven't yet been successful, he said. And he's aware of other sealers in the area who are in the same boat, finding their licences no longer exist without knowing why.

"They're not giving me any legitimate answers," Greenham told CBC Radio's Central Morning on Monday.

When contacted by CBC News, a DFO spokesperson said officials are looking into the situation but have no further information to add at this time.

'Everything is taken away from us'

Greenham said he is not sure what to do this spring.

He was told he could apply for a personal use licence allowing him to catch six seals, or he could get a temporary licence but would have to go out on the water with someone else.

What he wants is to seal as he used to do, with the licence he believes he should still have.

"I tell you, it's very frustrating," Greenham said.

"It's ridiculous what they're doing to Newfoundlanders. They're enforcing all these new rules and regulations and everything. Everything is taken away from us."

Twillingate wharf in winter. Gary Greenham says he started sealing out of the Notre Dame Bay town when he was 12 years old. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Greenham said blocking sealers from working is also detrimental to cod stocks in the province's waters, and the animals are full of fish of several different species when cut open.

"With all the seals we've got out there now, there soon won't be a thing left in the ocean anyhow," he said.

"And then they wonder why the cod stocks are down, and the crab stocks, and the shrimp and whatnot."

As of right now, Greenham will be unable to go out as a licensed professional sealer when the 2018 season opens.

But he said he might be on the water anyway, and if he can, he might gather others in the same boat to take their grievance to court.

"I'll probably take my own boat and go and seal away as I always did, and face the consequences," Greenham said.

"If it's gotta go to court, well, why not?"