Sherry Burry says she might be able to make soup for everyone in Catalina with the tremendous turnip she plucked from her garden last week.

Burry's turnip weighed in at a whopping 21 pounds — the size of a sack of flour, or the average two-year-old.

"Our turnip is a large turnip, I'd have to say. Humongous turnip, even!" she said.

Sherry Burry holds up her oversized turnip after picking it Oct. 24. (Submitted by Sherry Burry)

"We didn't do anything with it all summer! It just grew and it grew and it grew until we harvested it just last week."

The vegetable was planted by one of the children in the Vista Family Resource Centre's gardening program, then transplanted to Burry's outdoor garden at the end of June.

The root of success

Burry said there is no secret to growing such a tremendous turnip.

She and her husband cultivated the garden and fed it with manure. But they decided not to water the crops at all throughout the summer, just let nature do its thing.

"We didn't do anything special, other than what we normally would do," she said.

Burry works with the Vista Family Resource Centre on the Bonavista Peninsula, and organizes a children's gardening program from her own home in Catalina. (Submitted by Sherry Burry)

Harvesting the toddler-sized turnip wasn't easy.

"You couldn't really appreciate it until we took it out of the ground. My husband had a little bit of a struggle to get the roots cut off from the bottom."

The plan for the plant is to save it until Burry's annual Christmas dinner. She figures she might get more than one round out of the 21-pound vegetable.

"If there's any left over maybe we'll make soup for the whole town."