A steaming bowl of turkey soup will be on the menu Christmas Eve at the Adelaide Oyster House in St. John's, when chef and owner Steve Vardy opens the doors of his popular downtown restaurant to anyone who needs a free, heartwarming meal.

"Anyone that just wants to wander in that feels comfortable, hopefully they do, can be greeted by a smile and a hug," Vardy told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Local businesses have donated bread, tea, coffee and desserts, and his staff, friends and family are volunteering their time.

Vardy said while the idea for the event was spontaneous, it also came from a deeper place.

"I could see that there was a need. [Newfoundland] is a very expensive island to live on."

'Going full circle'

Vardy also knows what it's like to need a helping hand.

He grew up on a tight budget after his parents split, and said this is an opportunity to give back to some of the charities that helped his family when he was younger.

"We were raised very poor, not very poor but I was raised in a split family, and the salary that my mother raised my brother and I on in our early teenage years when we moved to the mainland was $5 less per hour than what my dishwashers make now, to give you an idea, so it was very tough," he said.

"We made trips to food banks and we had donations from family members."

Food bank for a day

Along with serving the meal, the restaurant will also be accepting donations for local food banks, and Vardy said the support from the community so far has been great.

"People all over St. John's have called us, have messaged us that will be coming by bringing non-perishables, monetary donations for charities, desserts and baked goods," he said.

"So it's basically going full circle, growing up on a low budget and now an opportunity to give back."

The second biggest challenge in organizing the event was figuring out how much food to prepare.

Vardy started cooking Wednesday, and by Christmas Eve he expects to have at least 300 servings of turkey soup ready to go.

The event is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Adelaide Oyster House, 334 Water Street.