It's shaping up to be a notable year for the Labrador transportation network, both on land, beneath the ocean and at sea, says Transportation Minister Steve Crocker.

Crocker visited Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week to address members of the Combined Councils of Labrador. He made it clear that improvements are coming, and some developments — including a renewed interest in a fixed-link between Newfoundland and Labrador — may lay the foundation for monumental changes in the years ahead.

Minister gets an earful

Crocker said roughly 150 kilometres of paving will be completed this year, with tenders having gone out or being prepared for various sections of the Trans-Labrador Highway. He specifically referred to work being done in the areas of Pinware, Charlottetown and Cartwright.

"I expect next year will be even busier," he said.

Crocker says roughly 150 kilometres of new pavement will be completed in Labrador this year. (CBC)

But it was the issue of marine services to remote communities on Labrador's north coast that generated the most heated discussion Thursday.

Community leaders gave Crocker an earful about issues such as the cost of travel, scheduling and capacity of the freight and passenger service, with one leader saying it's unaffordable for many people to travel.

Crocker said his government is listening, and changes are coming.

"We realize the service to the north coast has to be improved. You will see action from our department this year on where we see going in the future for vessels on the north coast," he said.

Feasibility of tunnel beneath Strait of Belle Isle

Crocker also gave an update on the long-awaited findings of a feasibility study into a tunnel beneath the Strait of Belle Isle, connecting Newfoundland with Labrador and the rest of mainland Canada.

"In the coming weeks, you will see the results of that study," Crocker told CBC News following a spirited question-and-answer session with leaders from throughout Labrador on Thursday.

The concept of a fixed-link connecting the island of Newfoundland with Labrador has been debated for several generations.

Could a ferry service between Newfoundland and Labrador be replaced by a fixed link tunnel beneath the Strait of Belle Isle? The provincial government says the findings of a study into the feasibility of that very question will be released in the coming weeks. (Twitter/@briancbctraffic)

Premier Dwight Ball and his Liberal government gave new life to the issue in 2016 when he announced a feasibility study, with the budget initially pegged at $750,000.

But that figured later dropped sharply to $250,000, with the province and the federal government splitting the cost, and Memorial University's Harris Centre conducting the study.

Crocker said the analysis has been completed and will be released very soon.

The report's findings will also shape any decisions on future ferry services between St. Barbe on the Northern Peninsula and Blanc Sablon on the Lower North Shore of Quebec.

He said several big factors are in play, including whether Quebec will complete Route 138 along the Lower North Shore, which, combined with a tunnel to Newfoundland, could open up a corridor into central Canada and beyond.

"This is a decision that could alter transportation in our province forever and a day," Crocker stated.

He also acknowledged the potential for mining developments in the Labrador Trough, which straddles the Labrador and Quebec borders, could also change the economic and transportation landscape.