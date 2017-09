This one — or two — did not get away.

Greer Hunt and three other men were fishing in Backside Bay, off Bay de Verde, earlier this week, according to a post on the Vintage Bay de Verde Facebook page.

The group managed to hook two tuna — and it's estimated one could tip the scales at a thousand pounds.

Greer Hunt poses with two tuna he caught earlier this week near Bay de Verde. (Greer Hunt/Facebook)

Even with those giants out of the water, the tuna appear to be plentiful as local resident Jack Rice captured video of tuna being fed in Baccalieu Tickle. ​