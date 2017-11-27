The decision to set out in "adverse conditions," in part, doomed the four-person crew onboard on the vessel Pop's Pride last year, according to a report by the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

The fishermen — Eugene Walsh, his son Keith Walsh, grandson Keith Walsh Jr. and family friend Bill Humby — were aboard a six-metre open boat when it sank off Cape Spear on Sept. 6, 2016.

The bodies of Keith Walsh and Bill Humby were recovered, and had life-jackets on. The other two crew members were not recovered from the sea and presumed drowned.

The wind was at approximately 25 knots, or 46 km/h, and wave heights hit two metres in height, according to the marine investigation released Monday morning.

"[Those conditions] were beyond the normal operating conditions of the vessel ... [It] swamped and sank, leaving the four crew members in the water," reads the document.

The blue-and-white Pop's Pride in September 2016 onboard the coast guard ship Sir Wilfred Grenfell. (CBC)

It's unclear specifically how it sank, but the report suggests two scenarios:

Significant spray as it travelled past Blackhead

Large wave, causing it to instantly sink

The sinking of Pop's Pride sparked a huge search and rescue effort near St. John's, with coast guard vessels and fishing boats from the community scouring the water.

'No distress signals'

Another significant contributing factor was that "no distress signals" were transmitted.

"No rescue efforts were initiated until the vessel was reported as overdue," the report said.

Onlookers at Cape Spear watch the search off the coastline in September 2016. Two bodies were recovered, the other two were not. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

There were four cell phones onboard, according to the TSB, but there was likely no time to make a call.

The vessel was not required by regulation to carry a VHF radiotelephone or EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon), since only vessels eight metres or longer are required to have those devices.

The report also noted that the master had over 20 years of fishing experience. No safety equipment was found on board when the vessel was recovered.

TSB: consider full-season quota, not weekly

The TSB delves into why the crew, led by an experienced master, may have chosen to head out on the waters despite the bad weather.

Licence conditions require that gear in the water be recovered every 48 hours, however there are some exceptions when an extension can be approved for factors beyond the control of fishermen, according to the TSB.

"[However] this information was not contained in the licence conditions for this fishery. Therefore the master of Pop's Pride likely did not know this information," according to the report.

The TSB says a 'weekly quota leads to more trips ... and therefore an increased exposure to all of the risks' associated with the industry. (CBC)

That 48-hour rule for recovering gear has good intentions, like fresher fish and less waste, but "there is limited consideration for situations in which attending to the gear would be unsafe, such as periods of inclement weather," the report states.

There is also a financial incentive to head out on the seas to retrieve the catch, according to the TSB, since the uncaught quota can't carry over to the next week.

The TSB suggests the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) consider a quota for the whole season so fishermen would feel pressured to venture out in bad weather.

"A weekly quota leads to more trips to the fishing grounds and therefore an increased exposure to all of the risks associated with the commercial fishing industry," according to the report on the investigation.

DFO did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment.