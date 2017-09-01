A young girl who lost her parents and brother in a tragic collision this past weekend on the Avalon peninsula will be the beneficiary of a newly-created trust fund set up by friends of her mother.

High school classmates of Paula Ryan, who was killed in the Aug. 27 crash, along with her husband Mike and son Mikey, have established a crowd funding campaign for the surviving member of the family, 13-year-old Rachael Ryan.

"We are saddened by the loss of Paula, who we remember as a beautiful person with a bright smile and an infectious laugh," says the page, which was created by Tiah Pelley.

Michael Ryan, 41, Michael Ryan Jr., 11, and Paula Ryan, 35, died in a head-on collision Aug. 27 on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Bellevue exit. (hickeysfuneralhome.ca)

Pelley, and the 2000 graduating class at Clarenville High School set up the GoFundMe account on Aug. 30.

"In her memory, and as a gift to her young daughter, we have established a trust fund for Rachael. Monies will be held in trust until Rachael reaches the age of maturity, and given to her as a gift from her mom's graduating class," reads the message promoting the fund.

People had pledged more than $18,000 towards the $20,000-goal as of noon Friday.