Door-to-door is the standard for collecting candy on Halloween, but a church in downtown St. John's is offering a Trunk-or-Treat event in the hopes of adding parishioners.

"It's where we fill our parking lot with cars, open up the trunks, have them decorated, fill them with treats and the children can come and go from trunk to trunk to trunk and get treats," says Rev. Gail Coley MacDonald of St. Thomas Anglican Church on Military Road.

"We thought this would be a good way to do it — let's reach out to the children, to the families in our neighbourhood to let them know that we're here."

She said she first heard of the idea a couple of years ago, but this is the first time the church has taken it on. A church in Corner Brook did a similar event in 2015.

Coley MacDonald said in talking to people in the community, church officials came to the conclusion that St. Thomas had become "a destination parish rather than a neighbourhood church."

Rev. Gail Coley Macdonald says the church doesn't want to just mark the traditional life events, like weddings, baptism or death. (Paula Gale/CBC)

New outreach and hospitality committees were set up to try and get people in the vicinity to make St. Thomas their church of choice.

She said at least 25 people had committed to decorating the trunks of their vehicles for Halloween — albeit with some gentle guidelines about gore and thrills.

"We would rather not have witches and vampires, but if people come in with that I'm not going to say no," said Coley MacDonald.

She suggested themes around Bible stories, like Jonah and the whale, Noah's ark — or the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the decorating direction she has chosen for her own trunk.

'We're here to celebrate everyday events in your life.' - Rev. Gail Coley MacDonald

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is going ahead rain or shine, with decorations inside the church if need be.

"It's not just for us. We meant it as an outreach for people in downtown area ... this is a fun and safe way to have the kids come to the parking lot and get their treats," said Coley MacDonald, who added that there will be coffee, tea and doughnuts for parents.

"We don't just want to celebrate things like weddings, deaths or baptisms. We're here to celebrate everyday events in your life," she added.