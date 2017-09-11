Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal cabinet will be in St. John's, Newfoundland for the next few days.

Trudeau's three-day visit will include a Come From Away forum Monday evening on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the U.S. The musical Come From Away, which tells the story of how central Newfoundland accommodated thousands of stranded airline passengers, has been a hit on Broadway.

The prime minister will then be holding cabinet meetings and strategy sessions in St. John's on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will mark one of the first events for St. John's area MP Seamus O'Regan as minister of Veteran's Affairs. O'Regan was named to cabinet as the province's representative last month after Judy Foote announced plans to retire.

