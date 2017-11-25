Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is ready to work with Newfoundland and Labrador on Muskrat Falls and the upcoming provincial inquiry into Innu foster care.

Following the Government of Canada's long-awaited apology to residential school survivors in Newfoundland and Labrador, Trudeau was asked about some of the most pressing current issues in the province.

In a scrum with reporters, Trudeau said that while the day's main focus was allowing residential school survivors to be heard, his government continues to actively take steps towards reconciliation.

"There's many concerns about children in foster care now and how we need to do better by them. There's concerns around respect for land and culture and languages, of things that this government hears and knows and is working very very hard on," said Trudeau.

On the subject of the upcoming provincial inquiry into the treatment of Innu children in the child protection system, Trudeau said his government would co-operate as needed.

"The federal government has always been ready to support with documentation and ensure that our officials are there for the inquiry, but it is a provincial inquiry."

PM sidesteps question on imprisonment of Muskrat Falls protesters

When pressed about the imprisonment of Muskrat Falls critics for peaceful protest, Trudeau sang a similar tune.

"It is a provincial-led project. Canada stands ready to continue to work with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador."

There's currently no timeline for the beginning of the foster care inquiry, which was originally scheduled for September 2017.

The Muskrat Falls inquiry will begin in January.