Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began a three-day visit to Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, and will be part of a forum in St. John's on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S.

The forum will include performances by the cast of the Canadian version of Come From Away, which tells the story of how central Newfoundland accommodated thousands of stranded airline passengers, and has been a hit on Broadway.

The forum will be followed by a panel discussion from St. John's area MP Seamus O'Regan with the cast and creators of the show.

The prime minister will then be holding cabinet meetings and strategy sessions in St. John's on Tuesday and Wednesday.

