Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will apologize to former students of residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Prime Minister's Office confirms that Trudeau will apologize in Labrador.

An exact date and location have not been confirmed, but an update is expected later this summer.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper excluded the province's former residential schools from a national apology and compensation package in 2008.

But lawyers for about 800 former students argued Ottawa owed the same duty of care to them after the province joined Confederation in 1949.

The Liberal government under Trudeau offered a $50-million package to settle claims of sexual and physical abuse along with loss of language and culture.