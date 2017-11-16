A corner of the Marine Atlantic ferry terminal in Port aux Basques has been turned into a memorial to truck drivers who are no longer on the road.

Hundreds of truckers pass through the terminal every year — waiting to get on the ferry that is Newfoundland's link with mainland Canada.

So the site is seen as an appropriate spot to recognize members of the tight-knit community who have passed away.

"It's basically like one big family. We all wear different uniforms, different coloured trucks and everything else, but at the end of the day we all do the same thing," said Adam Leyte, a trucker from Port aux Basques.

The display includes photos, poems and pictures of the big rigs that drivers spent so many hours in. (Marine Atlantic)

Photos and plaques in a case outside the drivers' lounge hold reminders of men such as Bob Cole, Wally Gosse, Donald Siteman and pictures of the rigs they spent countless hours in.

"So we don't forget names and faces of our fallen drivers," said Leyte.

"I was told to spread the word and there's a lot of plaques getting done, a list of 14 names that I know of."

Leyte said there used to be a similiar display at an Irving truck stop in Goobies, on the province's east coast, but it was torn down.

"One driver happened to notice that the photos were missing.When he inquired about it, he was told they were going to be thrown out."

The pictures were saved, Leyte said, and brought to Port aux Basques.

Truckers line up in North Sydney to get on the ferry to Port aux Basques. Drivers are talking about a similiar memorial there. (CBC)

He said truckers are grateful to Marine Atlantic for offering up space at the ferry terminal.

"It's greatly appreciated. More so than they know. Giving us our own space so we can remember drivers gone by."

Leyte said drivers in Nova Scotia are talking about a similiar memorial at the terminal in North Sydney.