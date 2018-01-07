A driver in St. John's is lucky to be alive after he lost control of his pickup truck and ended up in St. John's harbour early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, the driver slid through the guard rail on Harbour Drive.

He had to kick out the front window to escape, and his truck is now completely submerged in the harbour.

After losing control, the driver ran through this guard rail before his vehicle entered the harbour. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officials say other than being very cold, the driver sustained no injuries in the incident.

Roads were extremely slippery in the area at the time, and police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.