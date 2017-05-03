A 16-year-old is facing several charges after he led police on a chase through Mount Pearl Wednesday morning before crashing into another vehicle.

Police said the boy is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from police causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. He was released for court at a later date.

Police said the teen had a learner's permit, which requires him to have a driver with four years experience with him in the vehicle as well as other restrictions, but the novice licence had been suspended.

RNC officers tried to stop the teen on Ruth Avenue for a highway traffic violation just after 7:30 a.m., but the 16-year-old driver sped away in his black four-door Toyota Corolla.

Police turned on their lights and sirens and started chasing the car, but said officers stopped around Old Placentia Road and Smallwood Drive because of how fast he was driving.

Police say the black car hit the truck after a police chase was called off #cbcnl 2 sent to hospital pic.twitter.com/1LzGuxVj8X — @CBCMarkQuinn

Police said Commonwealth Drive was closed after the accident but reopened around 11:30 a.m. (Twitter@RNC_PoliceNL)

The black car continued speeding through Mount Pearl, police said, before crashing into a white truck which landed on its roof.

The crash happened at the intersection of Smallwood Drive and Commonwealth Avenue, about a kilometre from where the pursuit had been terminated.

The teen left the black car and took off on foot but was later caught.

The 16-year-old and the driver of the truck were both taken to hospital, but their injuries are not serious. Both the Corolla and the pickup were extensively damaged.

The upper part of Commonwealth Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours but reopened around 11:30 a.m.