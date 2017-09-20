One of the men charged with robbery for his part in a bizarre online matchmaking setup will spend the next three years on supervised probation.

Troy Dobbin, 19, was sentenced in Harbour Grace provincial court Wednesday on a charge of conspiring to commit robbery. He was given credit for 581 days already spent in custody.

Dobbin was one of four people charged in the summer of 2016 after a Winterton, Trinity Bay man was lured on a date with Jennine Porter and then robbed by three other people, including a 15-year-old boy.

Porter, 31, was originally considered a victim, but a police investigation determined she helped co-ordinate the robbery. For her part, Porter was sentenced to just under two years in jail in addition to time served, as well as three years' probation.

Four other charges against Dobbin were withdrawn: extortion, possession of a weapon (a knife) for a purpose dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, and theft of a vehicle with a weapon. He was given an absolute discharge on a charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

Dobbin was also given a 10-year firearms prohibition, has been ordered to submit a DNA sample to the court, and must pay a victim fine surcharge of $200.