The trial for a former City Wide Taxi driver charged with sexual assault has been delayed.

Lulzim — or Leon — Jakupaj, 33, was supposed to be at Supreme Court in St. John's for Day 1 of his trial.

However, lawyers on the case told the court he was still at Springhill Institute in Nova Scotia. A warrant has been issued to get him back to the province for trial.

No reason was given as to why Jakupaj was not transfered sooner. However, the trial would have been delayed regardless because of a water issue at the courthouse.

The Kosovo man was arrested in May 2016 and charged with sexual assault.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said at the time that two charges were in response to two separate complaints made to police.

Police said the complaints were made in April and May 2016, and that "it is alleged Jakupaj was operating a taxi cab during the commission of these offences."

In June, Jakupaj was sentenced to four years in prison for an on-the-job break and enter that happened after he followed a female passenger inside a home in the St. John's neighbourhood of Kilbride.