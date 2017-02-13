Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove cried before jury selection began for his sexual assault trial at Supreme Court in St. John's Monday.

Snelgrove is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman while he was on duty on Dec. 21, 2014.

The 10-year veteran of the RNC was charged in July 2015 with sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman.

Snelgrove, 39, who has been suspended without pay, chose to be tried by judge and jury.

On Monday, six women and six men were picked to be in the jury for his trial, plus two alternates. The trial is set to continue on Tuesday and resume for five days.

Two alternates also picked. Man and woman. Back at 2:30. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/C73TEAhDPD — @glenn_payette

The Ontario Provincial Police were called in by the RNC after the force received a complaint from the public on in the spring of 2015.