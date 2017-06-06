Another Newfoundland and Labrador comedian is joining the cast of CBC's This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

Trent McClellan, from Corner Brook, announced Tuesday he would be joining the on-air cast.

McClellan, who now lives in Calgary, tweeted that he's "beyond excited to join the incredible team."

I'm beyond excited to join the incredible team @22_Minutes!

He teased fans on Twitter on Monday, saying, "I got a huge career announcement to make tomorrow. I've had a hard time keeping it in like the time I tried to not cry during Marley & Me!"

Fellow N.L. funny man Mark Critch welcomed the stand-up comic to the team.

Happy to welcome Newfoundland and Labrador's own @Trent_McClellan to the @22_Minutes family

McClellan has performed on major comedy stages such as Just For Laughs and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, as well as doing segments on CBC's The Debaters and rants for the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador YouTube channel.