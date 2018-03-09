Newfoundland and Labrador's largest theatre will play host to a jury selection for the trial of Trent Butt this month.

More than 1,000 potential jurors have been summoned in an effort to find an unbiased and impartial jury to sit on what's expected to be a lengthy and emotionally charged trial.

There are no courtrooms at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court large enough for the selection, so it's moving to the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre.

Butt, 39, is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Quinn Butt, at his Carbonear home before setting it on fire on April 24, 2016.

Quinn Butt, 5, died at her father's home in Carbonear on April 24, 2016. Trent Butt is charged with first-degree murder in his death. (Facebook)

The girl's death sparked outrage and hurt across the province, with large vigils being held in Quinn Butt's honour.

Court proceedings for Trent Butt are often filled with supporters of the little girl, dressed in pink.

Her father has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and arson.

Large jury pool needed for church abuse trials

It's not the first time the courts have had to find alternate venues for jury selection.

In 1991, 950 people filled the Arts and Culture Centre for the trial of former Christian Brother Stephen Rooney.

That same year, jury selections were held in hotels and public halls for other men accused in the child sexual abuse scandal.

It's not just the number of people that makes the Butt jury selection different — it's also the way they're being chosen.

Using a process called challenge for cause, the court will narrow the potential jury pool down to 14.

In 1991, over 900 people received a jury summons for the trial for former Christian Brother Stephen Rooney. They used the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre as a venue. (CBC)

It adds an extra level of scrutiny to the selection process, to weed out anyone who may have a preconceived notion about the case, that could affect their impartiality.

Two people from the jury pool are selected as "triers" and will play a large role in selecting the jury.

One by one, potential jurors enter the witness box and answer questions about themselves and their ability to be impartial.

The triers then decide if that person is acceptable or not, based on their answers.

If a person is accepted, the Crown and defence then have chances to strike down — or challenge — a prospective juror until they're left with a full jury.

Jury selection is slated to begin on March 26, and the process is expected to take several days.

Up to 40 witnesses are expected to be called during the six-to-eight week trial.