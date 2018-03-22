Trent Butt, a Carbonear man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, and setting fire to his house, has fired his lawyers one week before his trial was set to begin.

Butt is accused of first-degree murder and arson in the April 2016 death of his five-year-old daughter Quinn Butt at his home. He has pleaded not guilty.

A high-profile and emotional case, the jury selection was slated to begin on Monday at the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's and the process was expected to take several days.

It is unclear when it will begin now.

More than 1,000 jury summons were issued in an attempt to find an impartial and unbiased jury to hear the case.

But Mike King, Butt's lawyer, said Thursday he was fired. He said more details should be available at a scheduled court appearance at Supreme Court in St. John's at 2 p.m.

Butt stabbed while in jail

Justin Jordan is accused of stabbing Butt at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in June 2017.

Butt was not seriously injured in the alleged incident.

When he was being led into the courtroom on June 15, 2017, Jordan yelled, "Put your hands in the air for baby Quinn."

A few months before that, in February 2017, the house where Butt is accused of killing Quinn was demolished — paid for by CIBC, the bank that carried the mortgage on the property.

Emotions run high

Butt's previous court appearances have been emotionally charged, with supporters of Quinn and her mom, Andrea Gosse, filling courtooms, with some rallying outside, wearing pink and purple — the girl's favourite colours.

Gosse, who was estranged from Trent Butt at the time of the alleged murder, has talked about leaving an abusive relationship a year before Quinn's death. She said the pair lived with Quinn's babysitter before moving to Paradise.

"It was supposed to be a fresh start for us," she told Here & Now's Debbie Cooper in April, 2017.

Since her death, money raised in Quinn's name has helped pay for a playground at a Paradise school and for renovated play rooms and recreational space at The Iris Kirby House, a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.