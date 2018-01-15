A Newfoundland woman who picked up two medals at the 2018 World Transplant Games in Switzerland says the win was "bittersweet," since her late husband was the one who wanted to compete.

"He wanted to go so bad, so standing on the podium and trying not to cry and just thinking about him and what he would have thought," said Heather Lannon of Flatrock as she arrived home Sunday.

Lannon's husband, Jamie Wilkinson, died in May 2017 from complications during heart transplant surgery.

Heather Lannon says her husband Jamie Wilkinson was kind, funny and a great person to be around. (Submitted.)

"I dedicated the adventure to him," she said of her decision to compete at the transplant games, held Jan. 7-12 in the Swiss Alps.

As a member of Team Canada, Lannon won bronze in her category in a two-kilometre snowshoeing event and gold in a three-kilometre cross country ski race.

"This is totally for him. This is not for me at all. I'm the least athletic person in the world. This was not me and I think he kind of helped me out to win the medals."

Heather Lannon picked up medals in cross country skiing and snowshoeing. (Submitted)

Most of the 200 athletes at the games were organ recipients. The rest, like Lannon, were family members.

"It totally pushed me outside my comfort zone," she said.

"But it was an amazing experience ... you're with people who are just happy to be alive, like they've gotten a second chance, so there's no negativity, there's no complaining. Everybody's just there, having a good time and promoting such a good cause."

Pushing the agenda

Wilkinson, who was 39 when he died, was born with a congenital heart defect that worsened as he got older.

He was a popular music teacher at St. Michael's Regional High School on Bell Island and performed with the band Celtic Fiddlers for several years, touring across the province and in Ireland.

When he died, his eyes were donated to a man in London, Ontario.

"It is very special to me to know that somebody sees the world through Jamie's eyes. Pretty cool," Lannon said.

Heather Lannon's family made for quite the welcoming committee at St. John's airport. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

The couple were outspoken advocates for organ donation, and Lannon has continued to do that as provincial director of the Canadian Transplant Association, making presentations to students and others.

"If I keep pushing the agenda and I keep bringing this issue forward, he never really dies. He's still in the forefront."

You can agree to be a donor by visiting the MCP website or calling their toll free number, Lannon said.