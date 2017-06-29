Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it will take about a month to carry out an inspection of the steel towers erected as part of the new Bay d'Espoir to Chapel Arm transmission line.

The inspections, along with a review of the installation process, was ordered by the province's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) division following a tower collapse on June 19 near Come by Chance that resulted in the death of two linemen.

A similar tower — part of the Maritime Link project — also collapsed earlier in June on the province's west coast, but there were no injuries.

Jared Moffat, left, of Saskatchewan and Timothy McLean of Ontario died June 19 while working on a transmission line project in Newfoundland. (Facebook/GoFundMe)

Hydro said it's too early to say how the review will affect project costs and scheduling.

"Our current focus and priority is to ensure we understand what caused the incident and ensure that another such incident does not happen again," Hydro president Jim Haynes said in a statement to CBC News.

Stop-work order on tower installations remains in effect

The investigation into the tower collapse is being led by the main contractor, Edmonton, Alta.-based Forbes Bros. Ltd., said Haynes, while Hydro is working with OHS on the inspection of towers.

A stop-work order on the installation of any new towers also remains in effect, though an official with Forbes Bros. said Thursday that some work is continuing on things like road construction, foundations and anchors.

"Workers are returning in stages, so the count at any one given time moves," said vice-president Matthew Forbes.

"However, it is anticipated that within the next week, 150 people will be working on the project."

Less than half of towers erected

More than 230 towers have to be inspected on the Bay d'Espoir line, and it's not known when tower installation activities will resume.

A similar inspection and stop-work order is also in place for towers built for the new 1,100-kilometre Labrador-Island Link, which runs from Muskrat Falls to Soldiers Pond, and the Maritime Link on the province's west coast.

OHS issued a statement Thursday, saying discussions are ongoing with all companies involved, including Nalcor, the province's Crown-owned energy corporation, and Nova Scotia-based Emera, which is building the Maritime Link.

"Both companies have agreed to engage independent subject matter experts to oversee this work," a statement from OHS reads. "Discussions to finalize the timelines for completing the work are continuing."

Helicopter used to install toppled tower

Meanwhile, an investigation into what caused the deadly tower collapse is ongoing.

But part of the review includes an audit of procedures used to install, adjust and replace components of guy wire supported towers.

Forbes has confirmed that a helicopter was used to install the tower a couple of days before it collapsed, though the company has not confirmed reports that the linemen were replacing guy wires when it toppled.

To date, 231 towers — less than half of the total — have been erected on the Bay d'Espoir line since installations commenced in April.

The $300-million, 188-kilometre line is scheduled to be turned over to Hydro in October.

"We are working closely with Forbes on an appropriate back to work schedule which ensures safety of all workers involved and adheres to orders received by OHS," said Haynes.