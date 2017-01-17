The small Newfoundland community of Victoria has a big decision to make.

Town council held a second public information session Monday night on a transitional house proposed for the Conception Bay North community, giving people a chance to voice their concerns and support.

"As a council we need to make the right decision," Mayor Barry Dooley told the crowd at the start of the meeting.

"When some topics come along we feel that we should be more informed by you, the public, the residents who put us here."

The team that runs the U-Turn Drop-In Centre has been given an old retirement home that it hopes it can turn into a transition house for people coming out of rehab.

Edna Clarke shared her personal story about her family dealing with addictions. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A proposal has been submitted to the town of Victora, but council asked for the public's input.

Desperately needed

About 80 people turned up for the information session Monday night at the local community centre, about offering up their thoughts.

People like Edna Clarke, who has personally been affected by addiction. Her grandson sought — and got help — from the U-Turn centre.

"I hope and pray with all my heart that this will do down here in Victoria," she told the audience. "It's needed desperately."

Retired RNC officer Harold Priddle said he was born in Victoria and has been living there for the last 12 years. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Clarke's sentiments were echoed by Victoria resident, and former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer, Harold Priddle.

"It's a beautiful community, but we do have our problems," he said.

"When you go up by the ball field and see the syringes on the ground, the problem is not outside of the community. It's right here where we live."

Opposition

Overwhelmingly, those that came forward offered up support for the centre, but Mayor Dooley acknowledges not everyone is on board with the issue.

"I know this is a very touchy subject for some people, and a very personal subject for a lot of people."

Council will now look at the feedback before figuring out its next move — which could possibly be a council vote or one where the residents of Victoria decide the fate of the transitional house.

See and hear more of the comments made Monday night in the video below: