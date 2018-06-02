Woman shares story of anxiety and acceptance after child changes gender expression

Amy mourned the loss of her son's future while celebrating the addition of a daughter to her family.

Her son was just two years old when he started asking questions — the types of inquiries that would instill anxiety in most parents.

Her child was "that typical little boy who wanted to have everything to do with all the girl stuff," she said.

An open and accepting family, Amy and her husband let their son do whatever he wanted to do. And it soon became clear that he wanted to be their daughter.

"She was having a lot of five-year-old meltdowns," recalled Amy — who requested that her last name be withheld. "Complete meltdowns about having the wrong body and not being able to be a girl."

'A sense of loss'

They took a radical approach. They let their child be whatever they wanted to be.

"The way we tackled that was to say, 'If you want to be a girl, you can be a girl,'" Amy told CBC Radio's On the Go.

"And she didn't believe us until one Saturday, when we gave her the kind of choice to be called by a slightly different name that day. Then she became that name on the weekends. Then she became that name over Christmas holidays. And then she didn't want to go back."

At the same time, Amy was dealing with her own conflicting feelings. She loved her child regardless of gender, but felt a sense or sorrow at the same time.

"There's always a sense of loss. And I kind of describe it as a loss of a future you thought existed," she said.

"You can't imagine what it's going to be like. A lot of these kind of ideals and hopes that you kind of pictured for your children, all of a sudden they've changed in a very dramatic way."

(Shutterstock)

Amy decided to attend a meeting with a local support group called Parents of Trans and Gender Diverse Kids NL.

She went in thinking she would just stick around for one meeting — by the time the next meeting rolled around, her daughter may have changed her mind again.

But something happened.

"All of a sudden we realized we weren't alone and this was all very normal," she said. "And that the best thing we could do was affirm whatever she was at — whether that changed from day to day, month to month, from year to year. The alternative was a very dark road. So we chose the light road."

Julia Temple, a researcher with the Janeway Children's Hospital's pediatric unit, is a leader with the support group. They have 100 families now across the province, and meet once a month in St. John's. For families outside the Avalon, there is always somebody available to lend a helping hand through their Facebook group.

One of the things Temple has learned is how the treatment of trans- and gender-diverse people determines their outcome in life.

"We have a history in medicine of treating gender diversity as though it's a problem, as though it was a psychological problem," Temple said.

"Now that we've realized children's gender diversity is part of the normal variety of the human species, we're realizing there was never anything wrong with these children and we don't need to fix them."

Amy's daughter is five years old now, and there are still moments where her mother feels tinges of doubt. People sometimes ask if she is worried that she's forcing this on her child, and she worries about the same thing.

But each morning, she gives her child a choice — dress or pants, and they take it day-by-day.

"The more space we gave my daughter, the more she kind of gravitated towards wanting to express as female. That's what made her happy and she really came out of her shell," she said.

"This little child who would just look at their toes whenever anybody looked at them, and all of a sudden felt way more comfortable in the world."