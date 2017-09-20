Crews were at work Wednesday to extend a protective guardrail on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway where a 18-year-old woman died earlier in September.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Transportation and Works promised to review the section of highway near the Foxtrap Access Road where Allison Smith died. Tire tracks show Smith's car veered off the highway, westbound, and over a steep embankment — just a short distance before the guardrail.

Smith, a Memorial University student, was on her way home to an appointment in Clarenville on Sept. 5. Her car was not discovered for two days after it plunged 20 feet into heavy brush, just east of the existing guardrail.

It's the same area where a Bull Arm worker, Sheldon Quinton, died in a similar accident in 2015. He too had been reported missing. His truck was located by friends who combed the side of the highway.

The guardrail is being extended at the site of two fatal accidents, one in 2015 and another in early September. (CBC)

An online petition asking for the guardrail to be extended had 16,903 signatures as of Wednesday.