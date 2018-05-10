Trampoline and pool ban will take the bounce off neighbourhood kids' summer, says disappointed mom

Hollie DeLacey's backyard, near Jensen Camp and Blackmarsh roads in St. John's, is a miniature playground. There's an above-ground pool, a kiddie pool, a trampoline and a slide.

For single-mom DeLacey, it's been a good way to help provide recreation for her children — a 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son and four-year-old daughter — for the past couple of years.

Magnet for neighbourhood kids

"We enjoy being outside and swimming, and as a single parent, it's kinda hard to do with three children on your own, so I can't accommodate every single one of my children's options to do, so it's easier to be home. So this is what I do every day, being with my children," she said.

And it's not just her children who use the equipment, she said.

"Everyone in the neighbourhood likes to be there," she said. "It's not just my children, it's everyone in the neighbourhood. They like to come in and it's a safe place for them to be because we are fenced in so you can keep an eye on them at all times."

It's not fair, because in the summer it will be so hot and you need to swim and things. - Yasin Al-Sherif

DeLacey said there can be as many as 12 to 18 kids around the house using the equipment.

But that's going to change, she says, because of a change to her lease from Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corp. (NLHC)

"When I first moved in, there was nothing stating anything about no pools, no trampolines, no fire pits, no jungle gyms," she said. But her lease, renewed in December, bans all those things. DeLacey said the ban isn't just for her unit, but all NLHC units.

Hollie DeLacey's trampoline won't be used by the neighbourhood children this year. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"I find it quite upsetting, because my children, what are they going to do in the summertime? This is what they like to do, and everyone else in the neighbourhood, not just mine, everybody's. It's concerning," she said.

Young neighbourhood resident Dante May said he was sad to learn he wouldn't be able to use the equipment anymore.

"They shouldn't have said that," he said. "They should have just let us go on the trampoline and stuff."

Friend Yasin Al-Sherif is also disappointed.

"It's not fair, because in the summer it will be so hot and you need to swim and things," he said.

Liability issue, says N.L. Housing

A statement from the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation said their policy allows only children's wading pools, as long as there is adult supervision while it's being used and is emptied immediately afterwards. It does not permit larger pools, hot tubs or trampolines on N.L. Housing premises.

"The policy was implemented after conducting a jurisdictional review of other social housing policies on this issue across the country and after obtaining a legal opinion on the matter," says the statement.

"As well, the City of St. John's has strict bylaws and regulations regarding swimming pools and fire pits within the city, to which NLHC must adhere.

"As a landlord, NLHC has an obligation to keep all our properties safe for habitation, and the safety of our residents, and their guests, is a priority. These measures have been taken to mitigate, to the best of our ability, the risk of injury or loss of life."

Yasin Al-Sherif, left, and Dante May are disappointed they won't be able to use the backyard equipment this summer. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

DeLacey said "society these days is all about money," and said NLHC is worried about being sued if someone gets hurt.

"They can't really sue a single mom with low income, whereas … if they can't get me, they're going to go to Newfoundland and Labrador Housing," said DeLacey, who thinks "that liability is anywhere you go," and says the playground equipment is used at people's own risk.

"If a child comes into my backyard, they have permission from their parents," she said.

"If your child's coming to my backyard and they can't swim, I'm not a lifeguard. I [am] there, I watch them, but I can't say that I'm there at all times. Sometimes I do have to cook supper or use the bathroom or do whatever."

Parents give permission, says DeLacey

DeLacey said she talks to other parents about it, and if they both agree the children can play in the back yard, she doesn't understand what the problem is.

She's also not sure what she'll do with her children this summer without the equipment in the backyard.

Just because we live in Housing, doesn't mean that everybody's on welfare. - Hollie DeLacey

"If they're not allowed to play in my backyard, or in anyone else's backyard with pools and stuff, I know that there is public pools and areas that they can go play in, but when it comes to that, when you have more than one or two children, it's kind of hard to accommodate everybody, especially different age groups," she said.

She said she feels families in public housing are being targeted because they're low-income.

"I don't choose to be low-income," she said. "I'm trying to better my life … I do work part-time and I'm going back to school in September. I'm doing these things. Just because we live in Housing, doesn't mean that everybody's on welfare."