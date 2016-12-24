A 47-year-old man had his vehicle impounded after police say he registered more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit in the west end of St. John's Friday night after being pulled over.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to an anonymous tip about a possible impaired driver around 9:30.

The man has been charged with impaired driving and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He also had an outstanding arrest warrant and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.