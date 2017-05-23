A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man is facing several drug-related charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Friday.

The RCMP said the 25-year-old man was pulled over on Hamilton River Road around 10 a.m., during a traffic enforcement campaign police were conducting as part of Canada Road Safety Week.

The stop resulted in the seizure of an unknown quantity of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver is being charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and offences under the Highway Traffic Act.