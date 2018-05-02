Complaint ready to go, but MHA Tracey Perry wants independent investigation

A Progressive Conservative MHA who says she faced harassment and intimidation from former minister Eddie Joyce says she won't file an official complaint until the investigation is "completely independent of the government."

During question period at the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Fortune Bay–Cape La Hune MHA Tracey Perry told Premier Dwight Ball she did not have confidence in the current review process.

"I'm not comfortable submitting a complaint until the process for an investigation is changed," said Perry.

"Will the premier do the right thing and commit today to change this process and support the engagement of an independent body to investigate these complaints?"

Commissioner for Legislative Standards Bruce Chaulk, on request of the premier, is set to conduct two separate investigations into the conduct of Joyce and former Education Minister Dale Kirby.\

ServiceNL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh has also filed a complaint against Joyce.

Arms-length process already, premier says

Ball responded to Perry's concerns by saying the commissioner has the same independence as the Attorney General.

"If you're not satisfied with it, you should speak to the commissioner," he said.

The speaker of the house, Perry Trimper, reprimanded Perry for her question, saying it was a matter to take up with the House of Assembly Management Commission and not the premier.

In a statement Wednesday, Chauk's office asserted that, The reviews will be conducted with the highest possible standards, with complete impartiality and independence and with any resources deemed necessary."

No comments by Chauk will be me made until the investigation is completed, when the reports are delivered to Ball and the complainants.