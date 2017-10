A tractor-trailer has overturned on the Trans-Canada Highway by Paddy's Pond, just outside St. John's.

The eastbound lane had reopened as of 11 a.m.

As of 11:45 a.m., both westbound lanes were closed from Paddy's Pond to the Foxtrap Access Road.

RCMP Holyrood confirm that ambulances and emergency crews are on the scene.