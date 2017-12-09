Big sky-borne sleighs are making sure gifts get to kids in some remote Labrador communities this year.
It is all part of Operation Toys for the North.
"To be able to help those that require the extra assistance that just can't drive to a mall and pick up a present for a child," said Sgt. Patrick Johnson.
He's a loadmaster aboard the Hercules, the massive military cargo plane which delivered about 2,000 kilograms of toys to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Thursday.
"It's a really proud moment for the RCAF and the Canadian Armed Forces as a whole."
The plane delivered two full pallets of games, stuffed animals, toys and supplies such as diapers.
Wrapped and readied
On Friday, the Happy Valley-Goose Bay hangar was transformed into a wrapping station where the gifts were being wrapped and readied for the remainder of their journey to a dozen communities along the coast of Labrador.
They'll be transported by an RCMP plane and are scheduled to arrive next week.
"I've been lucky enough to be on the final end ... where the presents are given to the kids by Santa in each of the communities," said RCMP Corporal Chris Attwell.
"That's a pretty special event."