Reports of a man with a weapon triggered safety measures at several Mount Pearl schools Thursday, but police say the weapon was a toy handgun.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent officers and police dogs to Munden Drive, after a report of an armed teenager near St. Peter's Junior High School.

There was nothing to suggest the man had threatened anyone, police said, but several schools in the area implemented their lockdown policy, which restricts access and movement inside the buildings.

The RNC found the man and determined that the gun was a toy. An investigation is continuing.