The Town of Buchans is losing 50 gallons of water per minute — and officials cannot find the source of the leak.

"It will normally come to the surface. The difference now is that with all the frost left in the ground, [the water] simply hasn't surfaced," Mayor Derm Corbett said Monday.

"We know we're losing it, but can't pinpoint it."

Corbett said if the weather was warmer, town officials could try and isolate the leaky pipe by turning off the water on certain streets or in specific areas.

"But in the middle of January, you don't want to be tinkering around with shutting off people's water," he said.

'Always chasing leaks'

Corbett admitted the rate at which the water is leaking seems high, but said residents should only notice a slight drop in water pressure.

"The only concern we'd have is that if it does start to increase, then that makes thing more complicated," he told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

Buchans Mayor Derm Corbett said the monitoring system shows the town is losing 50 gallons of water per minute, but officials can't find the leak. (Town of Buchans)

But Corbett said leaky pipes, or other problems related to decades-old infrastructure, are all too common for small towns.

"They're always chasing leaks. We're at it all the time," he said.

"You chase it and find it eventually and make a repair and wait for the next one."

Corbett is asking people to be on the lookout for any water coming to the surface around town or for the sound of running water so officials can patch the puncture.

"We'll find it eventually. We're stubborn," he said, laughing.